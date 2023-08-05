EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple emergency services are currently working on the scene of a train derailment and grassfire in Eastland on August 5, 2023. According to a representative from the Texas A&M Forest Service at 6:27 p.m., the fire has spread across 11 acres and is 20% contained.

Courtesy of Monica Preston

Mutual aid has been paged from nearby services such as the Carbon Volunteer Fire Department and Olden Volunteer Fire Department. At this time, it is unknown what caused this incident, but first responders ask that the community avoid the area.

According to a Code Red alert from the City of Eastland, there is no threat of hazardous material spills. Parts of North Seaman Street and Highway 112 will remain closed as crews clear the area.

