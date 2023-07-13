ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A truck has run into a fence and into a pond in south Abilene.

Thursday evening on July 13, crews responded to the area of Rex Allen Drive and Robertson Drive for a one-vehicle wreck. Preliminary investigation shows that the truck was heading west, drove into a fence, and came to a stop with the front of the truck in the body of water.

The driver has been transported to the hospital for minor injuries, and officials told KTAB/KRBC that alcohol may be a factor.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage for additional updates.