ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A vehicle has been flipped over on Rebecca Lane in a single car accident.

There is one person who is stuck inside the vehicle and first responders are at the scene sawing trees away to reach the individual.

The cause of this accident is unknown at this time and no fatalities have been reported.

6:50 p.m. — An officer on scene told KTAB/KRBC that the vehicle went off the road and rolled a few times, barely missing a telephone pole. The officer also explained that with his experience, he can infer that the driver must have been going extremely fast in order for the amount of damage caused.

7:30 p.m. — The person has been pulled out from the vehicle and is on the way to a hospital. The person is responsive and injuries still remain unclear at this time.

