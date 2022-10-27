HAPPENING NOW: Women assaulted during dispute in Abilene, one person in police custody

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One person was assaulted on Portland Avenue around 10:00 p.m. Thursday, October 27 during a family dispute.

UPDATE 10:44 p.m. – The victim is being transported to a medical center and her condition is unknown at this time.

As of 10:12 this evening, one person is in custody and the victim is on scene and is being treated by EMS.

According to the Abilene Police, a knife was displayed during the assault, but appears that it was not used to inflict physical damage. The person in custody was arrested for assault and found north of the scene.

BigCountryHomepage will update as more information becomes available.