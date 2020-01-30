‘Happy new you’ by Work Again West Texas helps homeless in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – A snip here and a trim there, Trevor Allen said sometimes all it takes is a fresh cut to feel like a new person.

“Just offering complementary haircuts to our neighbors so they can feel fresh and clean like we all like to feel,” the program coordinator said.

But for the last 6 months, these participants have been putting in the work in a program powered by Goodwill called Work Again West Texas aimed at helping the homeless.

“We work 10 hours a week; two 5-hour shifts picking up trash around Abilene, but also working on resume building, job hunting and goal setting,” he said.

This isn’t Lisa Carmichael’s first time going through the program. She even gained a job from it that last time she participated.

“That job didn’t last long, so I’m back again and I’m going to do it all over again. It just builds your character, it just builds you up,” she said.

Allen said it’s easy to catch a bad break when you’re labeled homeless.

“Just walking beside them speaking truth, and encouragement, and becoming friends. Just trying to go at their pace and see them get their feet underneath them.”

So, whether the path be long or short, for Carmichael it’s all about walking it no matter what.

“Because you can hit roadblocks and let it take you all the way down, or you can let it bring you up,” she said. “I choose to go up.”

Also, as part of the ‘new you’ event Tuesday, participants were given bus and clothing vouchers and had job interviews.