SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sweetwater Economic Development has announced that Harbor Freight Tools will open in the Sweetwater Shopping Center.

Executive Director of Sweetwater Economic Development Miesha Adames shared that according to data provided by The Retail Coach, there is an increased demand in the home improvement sector. It was suggested that with the construction of new homes on the rise, Harbor Freight Tools is well-positioned to cater to the needs of the community.

“Having a retailer like Harbor Freight in Sweetwater will fill a void in the home improvement sector and provide residents easier access to tools and equipment for various projects,” Adames wrote in a press release. “In addition to the economic benefits of job creation and increased foot traffic, having a retailer like Harbor Freight can contribute to the overall development and growth of Sweetwater by attracting customers from neighboring areas and keeping consumer spending within the community.”

The Sweetwater store will be located at 608 East Broadway Avenue, and the opening day has not been announced. Harbor Freight Tools, known for its affordable prices and product selection, offers hardware, tools, and products for home, garden, and car needs.