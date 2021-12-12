Hard-of-Hearing Abilene woman wins “Hear for the Holidays” contest

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One Abilene woman, who is Hard-of-Hearing, was awarded the gift of enhanced hearing Saturday, through Holland Hearing Center’s annual Hear for the Holidays giveaway event.

Every year, the Holland Hearing Center hosts the competition, allowing for one nominated Abilenian to win a free pair of hearing aids and audiological care.

The winner this year was Ronda Davis. Davis was brought to tears when she walked into her surprise party, and saw her friends and family there to celebrate her winning the contest.

Although Davis is Hard-of-Hearing, her family told KTAB/KRBC that she can read lips so well that she works as the director of a home school choir, a piano teacher and a music therapist – which can be a difficult feat for a hearing person.

Davis told KTAB/KRBC how much the nomination meant to her as she went through a difficult time.

“[I feel] loved. Very, very loved because they knew what kind of problems I was going through and trying to be able to hear. So they nominated me, and to know that they’re here to celebrate this occasion is really awesome.” Ronda Davis,

winner of Holland Hearing Center’s “Hear for the Holidays” giveaway event

Audiologists at Holland Hearing Center explained that these hearing aids will only improve the hearing abilities Davis already has. They also explained how ecstatic they were to award Davis and help her celebrate with her friends- both in and out of the Deaf community.