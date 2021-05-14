Hardin-Simmons announces new engineering major

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hardin-Simmons University (HSU) has announced a new major.

Not long ago, HSU announced it was eliminating several major areas of study as a money-saving option because not as many students were enrolling for those courses.

On campus, Abilene Hall is known for the College of Human Science and Educational Studies, in which alumni class of ’95 Laura Flowers still recalls.

“I remember all of them because the teachers here are so personable. They make those connections really expand into the community,” Flowers says.

Now that building will house the new engineering department, as the board of trustees recently approved the addition of the new major.

“Our program will be special because it won’t be excessively large, and it will allow a great professor-student ratio to be maintained in the classroom and lab,” says Provost Dr. Chris McNair.

Hardin-Simmons says they believe this new program will expand career options for students in the fields of engineering, math and science.

“We feel like this is a great fit and a win-win for a challenging program for students to come to West Texas and get an engineering degree,” McNair says.

Flowers says she’s happy to hear that HSU is still providing improvements to the university.

“One thing I love about the leadership and President Bruntmyer’s vision and the trustees’ vision is that they are constantly evolving to stay current so that they maintain not just the campus here on campus, but with the community at large,” Flowers says.

Additionally, HSU has consulted with local and regional experts in the engineering industry and found there is a substantial need to produce more graduates in the field.

Employers have been identified who are looking for these graduates, which means more chances for internships and job opportunities.

You can expect the new program to launch in the fall of 2023.