Hardin-Simmons cutting 22 programs, more than 31 faculty & staff positions

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Hardin-Simmons University (HSU) has announced additional cuts to both academic programs and faculty/staff positions.

The announcement came in a letter from HSU President Eric Bruntmyer late Friday afternoon.

In the letter, Bruntmyer says financial difficulties have led to the elimination and realigning of several programs, as they try to close their operating deficit by $4 million.

As a result, 22 academic programs have been cut, including the following:

Doctor of Ministry

Master of Arts in Family Ministry

Master of Arts in Religion

Master of Divinity

Master of Education in Gifted and Talented Education

Master of Education in Reading Specialist Education

Master of Music in Church Music

Master of Music in Music Education

Master of Music in Music Theory and Composition

Master of Music in Performance

Minor in Music on the M.Ed. degree

Bachelor of Business Administration in Banking & Financial Services

Bachelor of Business Administration in Nonprofit Management

Bachelor of Business Administration in Public Administration

Bachelor of Music in Theory and Composition

Bachelor of Science in Human Sciences in Physical Education

Minor in Biblical Languages

Minor in Leadership

Minor in Sociology

Minor in Spanish

Express Teacher Certification

Master Reading Teacher Certificate

The closings will not affect current students.

Bruntmyer says 17 faculty positions will be cut from these programs, and additional faculty reductions are forthcoming from several of the remaining programs.

Also, 14 administration and staff positions have been eliminated, with additional positions to be cut in the future.

These closings come on the heels of the announcement that the Logsdon Seminary would be closed.