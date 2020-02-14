Hardin-Simmons cutting 22 programs, more than 31 faculty & staff positions

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Hardin-Simmons University (HSU) has announced additional cuts to both academic programs and faculty/staff positions.
The announcement came in a letter from HSU President Eric Bruntmyer late Friday afternoon.
In the letter, Bruntmyer says financial difficulties have led to the elimination and realigning of several programs, as they try to close their operating deficit by $4 million.
As a result, 22 academic programs have been cut, including the following:
- Doctor of Ministry
- Master of Arts in Family Ministry
- Master of Arts in Religion
- Master of Divinity
- Master of Education in Gifted and Talented Education
- Master of Education in Reading Specialist Education
- Master of Music in Church Music
- Master of Music in Music Education
- Master of Music in Music Theory and Composition
- Master of Music in Performance
- Minor in Music on the M.Ed. degree
- Bachelor of Business Administration in Banking & Financial Services
- Bachelor of Business Administration in Nonprofit Management
- Bachelor of Business Administration in Public Administration
- Bachelor of Music in Theory and Composition
- Bachelor of Science in Human Sciences in Physical Education
- Minor in Biblical Languages
- Minor in Leadership
- Minor in Sociology
- Minor in Spanish
- Express Teacher Certification
- Master Reading Teacher Certificate
The closings will not affect current students.
Bruntmyer says 17 faculty positions will be cut from these programs, and additional faculty reductions are forthcoming from several of the remaining programs.
Also, 14 administration and staff positions have been eliminated, with additional positions to be cut in the future.
These closings come on the heels of the announcement that the Logsdon Seminary would be closed.
