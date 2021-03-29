Hardin-Simmons hosting walk-in vaccination clinic, open to anyone 16+

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hardin-Simmons University is hosting a walk-in vaccination clinic on Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

According to Nikki Slater, Director of Marketing, there are over 400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine ready to give. Currently, there is no line, and there is no appointment needed.

The vaccination clinic will be open to anyone who is 16-years old or older.

The clinic will take place at Hardin-Simmons University at the Mabee Hall 2434 Hickory St. (Corner Hickory and Vogel).