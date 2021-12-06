Hardin-Simmons MBA Program Achieving top scores in the Nation

This week, Hardin-Simmons student John Clift will walk across the stage and graduate with his Masters of Business Administration Degree. It took a lot of hard work to take care of business and make it through the program.

“Going back through all the courses that I’ve taken like the homework and the tests, I think that does a really good job of preparing me,” Clift said.

This prepared him for many things, including the Major Field Achievement Test, which last year over 20-Thousand MBA students took nationwide.

Director of the MBA Program at HSU, Jennifer Planteir said “It’s like a benchmark exam that measures the proficiency of the program that we have.”

7 MBA students at HSU took that test this year, 4 of which scored in the top 10 percent in the nation. Clift’s score however, not only reached that, but also the top 2 percent as well.

“In the past our scores had actually been fairly low and it was just in the classroom only,” Planteir said.

Four years ago the MBA program went fully online and they saw a huge increase in the scores each semester.



“The online program really helped create a more flexible environment catering to the students,” Clift said.

This allowed Clift to work full-time in his desired field of business analytics, all while finishing his degree.



“That really just shows the proficiency of the program and how it compares to other MBA programs across the nation,” Planteir said.

After graduation, Clift will continue working for Tolar Systems in Abilene using what he learned in school.