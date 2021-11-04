Hardin-Simmons provides community, safe space for students dealing with stress

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hardin-Simmons student Ruby Oku came to Abilene from Ghana last year, and just like many other college students, the holidays can bring challenges. Hardin-Simmons University gives students like Ruby something to turn to during this time.

“This really helps me because, just like I said the resources here relate so much to what students go through,” Oku said.

Oku spends her free time in the prayer room at HSU. This room gives her the space to escape the problems she faces with school or the holidays. Director of Chapel and Spiritual Formation at HSU, Travis Craver, works to give students these resources on campus.

“We provide opportunities for students to come in, share prayer journals, a lot of that is kind of centered around mental health,” Craver said.

These opportunities don’t just stop at the prayer room.

“We create a space where we celebrate Thanksgiving and have a hot meal with family and friends and we wrap our arms around our international students and any other student who doesn’t have the luxury to just go home during the holidays,” Craver said.

Licensed professional counselor at HSU, Aaron Martinez, also provides these students with resources, including teaching them how to practice gratitude.

“A resource that we use all the time which we call it gratitude training. It’s super simple, it’s recognizing different aspects that you’re grateful for,” Martinez said.

Students can practice gratitude by writing notes and other ways to recognize the blessings in their lives, even in the midst of difficulty.