Hardin-Simmons University gifted 528-year-old artifact

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hardin-Simmons University received a very historic artifact that dates back to 1493, the era of Christopher Columbus. It’s called The Nuremberg Chronicle, named after Nuremberg, Germany.

The book was first purchased by 93-year-old Dr. Charles Tandy decades ago after hearing of a unique story regarding the book itself.

“This is the second-most important early book printed,” says Dr. Tandy.

Dr. Tandy says he wanted to donate the book to his alma mater to show his appreciation for everything HSU has done for him.

“I wanted a place that had meaning to me to have it and I can assure you that I couldn’t have found a better place,” says Dr. Tandy.

Tandy says the book is an encyclopedia that illustrates biblical paraphrases and the story of human history as relayed in the Bible. It also includes the history of several renowned western cities.

“It’s such a beautiful book, it’s the most profusely illustrated book up to that time. There are over 1,400 wood cuts in it,” Tandy says.

HSU Librarian Elizabeth Norman says they feel honored to receive such significant piece of history.

“We are very, very thankful to the Tandys, they’ve been extremely generous to the university. He has collected these kinds of materials his whole adult life and for him to gift it to us, he’s an alum, he grew up in Abilene, it’s just a very special feeling,” says Norman.

Hardin-Simmons is planning on having the book in a separate display case, at a future date, to limit the opening and closing of their historic room.