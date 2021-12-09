Hardin-Simmons University student goes through college with Christlieb Scholarship Program

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A college education may open doors for people who want to attend, but often, the price takes that option off the table. With a program at Hardin-Simmons University, some students who normally would not receive any help, will get a full ride through college.

One student who received help from this program is graduate, Finda Kollie. At the age of 9, Kollie moved to Abilene from Liberia, a country in West Africa.

“Whenever you would come from home and then come here, your parents always tell you to go to school; education is the number one thing,” Kollie said.

By the age of 16, Kollie lost her mother, leaving her and her four other siblings orphans.

“Losing my mom was one of the worst things that happened, because I honestly didn’t see it coming. It was just like I came from school, I was doing my assignment and I get a phone call- like, ‘your mom passed away.’” Finda Kollie,

Christlieb Scholarship awardee at Hardin-Simmons University

After her mother’s death, Kollie was emancipated and proceeded on her path towards getting a higher education.

“Living on your own at the age of 16- honestly one of the hardest things to do, because you start paying bills, then you can’t party. It’s like you don’t have your teen life anymore,” Kollie added.

Living on her own, and figuring out how difficult things are, is what led Kollie to Hardin-Simmons University.

Vice President for Enrollment Management, Vicki House, explained that they enrolled her through a program called Christlieb. The Christlieb program provides full tuition for orphan students who have either had their parents die, have been permanently abandoned by their parents, or their parents are unknown.

“Education is the key to unlocking exponential future for students, and if a student doesn’t have that support, it’s hard. So, we do want to be able to support all of our students, but specifically the self-supporting, independent student.” Vicki House,

Vice President for Enrollment Management at Hardin Simmons University

After 4 years of hard work and dedication, Kollie is now graduating, making her the first in her family to receive a college degree; something she says would make her mother proud.

“As a mom, we all want our students and our children to succeed. We want them to do the very best they can. Finda doesn’t have a mom who will be in the stands on Friday, but she has lots of moms at Hardin-Simmons who will be cheering for her, who will be so excited to get a picture with her and to say, ‘congratulations, you did this,’” House cheered.

House says this is Hardin-Simmons’ way of giving back to the community. She says she feels committed to the success of HSU students, even if they are not able to pay.

Kollie remarked, “finishing college has been the best thing that’s happened to me, and I’m just honestly happy that I’m here today, because I never thought I would have been here today, but I am.”