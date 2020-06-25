Hardin-Simmons University students, alumni react to controversial video

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Hardin-Simmons University students and alumni have offered support and critique for a fellow student’s controversial social media post, viewed more than a million times online.

The Tik Tok video shows a young woman describing how the public at large reacts differently to white on black killings versus black on white or black on black killings. She sports a grey HSU t-shirt throughout the duration of the video.

HSU leaders condemned the post in a statement Tuesday, saying the post did not meet the school’s Christian values. The statement also shared that administrators are looking into what action to take, if any, against the student.

However, as the university looks for a resolution following backlash to the video – some students say an investigation is not needed and more drastic action should be taken.

“Investigation? I really feel like an investigation isn’t needed the evidence is clear and obvious,” said HSU Junior Daelen Warren.

Warren, who is Black , is just one of many diverse students calling for the expulsion of the young woman in the video.

“I really hope that there are some consequences. Some people have been talking about expulsion and I feel like that’s appropriate. I definitely don’t want it to be swept under the rug, I feel like an example needs to be made,” said Warren.

While many others are condemning the video, many have also offered support; however, none were willing to speak on the record with BigCountryHomePage.com

Alumni are also speaking out about the issue. Kyle Tubbs, a white man that graduated from HSU’s now disbanded seminary program, made his demands to his Alma Mater very clear.

“This video is racist and the university needs to call it what it is. The current president also needs to affirm that black lives matter on Hardin-Simmons campus,” said Tubbs.

While many wait for the outcome of HSU’s internal investigation, Warren says he and his fellow students of color hope this controversy will drive change on campus.

“What she said wasn’t ok, what she’s been saying wasn’t ok. I just hope that everything changes. I hope for the better,” said Warren.