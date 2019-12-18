Harpist getting Abilene residents in Christmas spirit

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — With only one week until Christmas, many in the Key City are getting in the spirit, including Barbra Don Brooks, who’s been playing the harp for more than 40 years.

On Wednesday, Brooks was strumming the sounds of the holidays at Hendrick Medical Center, bringing a bit of joy to those passing by.

“When you start a violin or, you know, a lot of different instruments, it sounds awful. The harp, you know, even when you can’t play anything, just the sound of the harp is pretty,” Brooks says.

If you missed her at the hospital, she’s usually found playing at the Church of the Heavenly Rest.