Live Now
Live updates: House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump

Harpist getting Abilene residents in Christmas spirit

News
Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — With only one week until Christmas, many in the Key City are getting in the spirit, including Barbra Don Brooks, who’s been playing the harp for more than 40 years.

On Wednesday, Brooks was strumming the sounds of the holidays at Hendrick Medical Center, bringing a bit of joy to those passing by.

“When you start a violin or, you know, a lot of different instruments, it sounds awful. The harp, you know, even when you can’t play anything, just the sound of the harp is pretty,” Brooks says.

If you missed her at the hospital, she’s usually found playing at the Church of the Heavenly Rest.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News