Haskell CISD making progress on four bond projects

HASKELL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — It’s out with the old and in with the new in Haskell Consolidated Independent School District, as construction is underway on four projects that are part of a multi-million dollar bond issue approved by voters two years ago.

The foundation is laid, the walls are up and people can finally see the plans go from paper to pavement. Four projects are under construction at Haskell CISD and it’s all part of a $21.8 million bond passed by 86% in 2017.

“This community supports the school and they showed that at the polls,” Haskell CISD Superintendent Bill Alcorn said.

Alcorn gave an inside look into each construction site, starting with the Performing Arts Center.

“It’s going to seat about 525. It will be UIL spec’d for all one act plays and music,” Alcorn said.

Next up, the new Junior High and High School cafeteria.

“It seats a little bit more than our current cafeteria but a lot of great updates,” Alcorn said.

The third project is the elementary annex with eight rooms and the fourth is a state of the art competition gym replacing the historic Tepee.

“There’s been lots of generations play in that same gym and so there’s a lot of pride in that but there’s just excitement about something new,” Haskell CISD Athletic Director Brian Hodnett said.

“It’s going to seat about 675. A little bit larger than the old tepee so were going to call it the new tepee,” Alcorn said.

With this addition comes more space for both men’s and women’s basketball programs.

“Having the two gyms is going to allow us to get a lot more done which means the kids get out of here a little bit earlier,” Head Women’s Basketball Coach Michael Skelton said.

The coaches say they love seeing their new home take shape.

“Just the seating that’s there and the locker rooms and everything being brand new, I’m from here and I get to grow up in that gym so it’s a big change from just seeing the evolution of what we’re going forward,” Head Men’s Basketball Coach Josh Webb said.

The gym is about 80% complete and the three other projects are not far behind. All four should be ready to use by June of next year.