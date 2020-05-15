Haskell Co. reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

HASKELL COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Haskell County is reporting a total of four new COVID-19 cases.
County Judge Kenny Thompson says one citizen and three inmates at Rolling Plains Detention Center have tested positive for the virus, bringing the county’s total to 40.
Judge Thompson says 38 of those cases are from the detention center, but 23 of them are nearing the end of their 14-day quarantine.
The new positive case not from the detention center is a person between the ages of 20-24 and is in self quarantine, the judge says.
