Haskell Memorial Hospital celebrates 80th anniversary

HASKELL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Haskell Memorial Hospital celebrated 80 years of operation Thursday evening.

Now, a legislator wants to help other rural hospital reach their own big birthdays.

A party planning committee in Haskell had its work cut out Thursday evening because there was an anniversary, a retirement, and a welcome to celebrate all at once.

The anniversary belongs to the Haskell Memorial Hospital, which has been operating for 80 years. Memorabilia from over the decades lined the walls of the party room, including medical instruments, records and pictures. Alma Solomon is in a few of those pictures, as she was a nurse at the hospital for about 50 years.

“Yeah, I was there and worked with all the nurses. Some of them are gone, but I’m 86 and I’m still here,” Solomon says.

The retirement is that of Fran McCown who’s been the CEO of the hospital for 10 years, but has 34 years total experience as a hospital administrator. From Haskell County herself, McCown says helping the community that raised her is what’s kept her heart for healthcare beating for so long.

“Being able to have the ability to be around the people that I was raised by, it’s well worth the sacrifices that I’ve had to make,” McCown says.

And the welcome is that of Chris Strickland, the hospital’s new CEO. Strickland is a career hospital administrator who says he’s eager to help his new neighbors. He wants to do that by connecting with other healthcare facilities, small and large, to offset each other’s costs and share things that cost more, such as specialist visits.

“It’s going to be a collaborative effort to work with other systems and work with other hospitals in order to not only survive, but thrive in this environment,” Strickland says.

Also at the party was State Senator Charles Perry. The senate bill he authored actually goes into effect in less than two weeks, and reimburses rural hospitals at cost for what they spend on Medicaid. So, for example, if they spend $100 on something, they’ll get $100 back. That, according to Perry, will make it easier for smaller hospitals to stay afloat in a time where more and more are having to cease services.

“This is helping to bridge that gap between no healthcare and rural healthcare, because once you lose your healthcare you lose your communities,” Senator Perry says.

The bill will hopefully help other rural hospitals celebrate their own big birthdays, just like Haskell.