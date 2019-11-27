Haskell Memorial Hospital partners with Hendrick Health System to offer additional specialties

HASKELL, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Haskell Memorial Hospital on Wednesday entered into an affiliation agreement with Hendrick Health System to strengthen local healthcare services. The partnership, the first of its kind in Texas, will increase access to healthcare specialties, reinforcing Haskell Memorial’s commitment to offer high quality, affordable services close to home.

“Healthcare is crucial to rural communities, which are often many miles from urban city centers with higher levels of healthcare,” said Chris Strickland, Haskell Memorial Hospital CEO. “Partnering with Hendrick allows us to provide more specialized care to our communities while reducing the burden of traveling for healthcare.”

Hendrick Health System’s support of rural healthcare, together with this alliance helps to ensure that healthcare remains accessible in the region while expanding access to services and expertise from Hendrick providers. The Haskell community already benefits from local access to several Hendrick outreach specialty clinics, including cardiology, orthopedics and ophthalmology. As community health needs are assessed, additional specialties will be added.

“Partnerships with our rural providers have been an important part of Hendrick Health System’s heritage, and today we are excited to formalize our long-standing relationship with Haskell Memorial Hospital through this affiliation agreement,” said Brad Holland, president and CEO for Hendrick Health System. “Through this new and meaningful agreement, combined with Haskell Memorial’s recent partnership with Stamford Family Health Center, Hendrick has committed to strengthening the healthcare in both communities through this one affiliation. I applaud the leaders and boards of both institutions for their foresight in understanding the importance of these key relationships.”

This affiliation forms on the heels of an inter-local agreement signed last week between Haskell Memorial Hospital and Stamford Hospital District, under which Haskell Memorial will manage the Stamford Family Health Center. The collaboration of these three organizations helps secure the future of rural healthcare in this region, and serves as a model for other rural healthcare systems that might be considering strategic partnerships to help them stay afloat in an uncertain rural healthcare climate.

“Our goal is to not only secure the future of our hospital and clinics, but to pave the way for other rural healthcare organizations facing the same challenges as Haskell Memorial,” said Strickland. “Continued collaborations with other rural healthcare facilities will shape the landscape of rural healthcare across the state and will allow us all to better serve our rural populations.”

The significance of these alliances has caught the attention of state lawmakers. When asked to comment, Texas Rep. Drew Springer (R-Dist. 68) said “No doubt emergency and specialty health care are some of the most vital services needed in rural communities. The efforts by Haskell Memorial Hospital, Hendrick Health System, and Stamford Hospital District should be applauded for finding an innovative model that provides sustainable specialty healthcare to the community.”

State Sen. Charles Perry (R-Dist. 28), also a strong supporter of rural health care, commended the organizations for working together to address the rural healthcare crisis. “The new partnership between Haskell Memorial Hospital and Hendrick Health System is a great example of how everyone wins when rural communities work together, said Perry. “This innovative partnership will allow more patients to stay closer to their families while receiving specialty treatments at Haskell Memorial Hospital. The whole community will benefit from access to affordable and high quality healthcare for years to come.”

The affiliation with Hendrick is effective immediately. Patients of Haskell Memorial Hospital and its clinics will experience no change to their visits except for the availability of additional services. Schedules and services offered will be announced at a later date.

