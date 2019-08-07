Haskell pastor among team heading to El Paso to offer support for survivors of shooting

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Pastor Terry Bunch is making the trek from his parish in Haskell to El Paso with several other Texas pastors to offer support for those impacted by Saturday’s shooting.

Pastor Bunch, the pastor of East Side Baptist Church in Haskell, has been a member of the Southern Baptist of Texas Convention Disaster Relief group for five years.

Bunch’s group is just one of many relief groups affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention that offers spiritual support during times of disaster.

Bunch says the next week that he and the three other pastors he’s traveling with will spend in the Sun City will be spent lending a shoulder to lean on to those affected by the weekend tragedy.

“When you’re at your lowest time is when you need somebody to come along and encourage you, and remind you that there are good things out there that are possible, and that there’s a God that cares about you and people that care about you,” said Bunch.

Members of the group have experience responding to events like the one in El Paso, SBTC Director of Chaplains Gordon Knight responded to two recent mass shootings in Texas, one at a high school in Santa Fe and another at a church in Sutherland Springs.

“We stayed there with ten chaplains. We got to walk down the streets, go into the homes, and just provide an ear to listen a shoulder to cry on whatever we can do,” said Knight.

The pastors plan to spend Tuesday night in Pecos and continue their journey to El Paso Wednesday morning. The team plans to spend one week in El Paso.