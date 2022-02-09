LOCKNEY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Haskell truck driver was hospitalized after a deadly crash in Floyd County Tuesday afternoon.

According to a preliminary crash report issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), a 64-year-old Haskell man was driving a 2016 Peterbuilt truck towing a semi-trailer east on US 70 in Lockney when a Ford F-150 pickup failed to yield the right of way and pulled out into the FM 378 intersection.

The Peterbuilt and Ford then collided in the intersection.

The driver of the pickup, later identified as 24-year-old Christian Bursiaga, of Lockney, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The Haskell man was taken to W.J. Mangold Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to DPS. The report lists his seat belt status as “unknown.”