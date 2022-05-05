HASKELL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Haskell police say a 3rd grader was found safe hiding in a random backyard after running away from a bus stop Wednesday night.

Police say the student got off at his usual stop after school but instead of going home, he decided to run away.

The child was missing for a few hours, but after a police-led manhunt, he was found hiding under a tarp in a backyard close to the school.

Haskell ISD officials say they are very proud of how police and their teaching staff handled this situation and are grateful the student is okay.

No further information about this incident has been released.