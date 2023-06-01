SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Sweetwater Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old runaway and is asking for your help in finding her.

In a press release, police said Dezarae Jones may be on her way to New York, but could also still be in the Sweetwater area.

The 16-year-old was last seen at Love’s Travel Stop in Sweetwater.

She is described as being 5’4″ in height, brown hair, and brown eyes. Her family says her hair is now shorter than photographed. Dezarae was last seen wearing a dark gray hoodie, black pants, and black glasses.

If you have information, please call your local police department’s non-emergency line.