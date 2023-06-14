ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for your help in locating a missing 17-year-old.

Phoebe Kozlowski has been missing from Abilene since March 17, 2023. Kozlowski was born on September 7, 2005, and has blonde hair and brown eyes. The child may go by the name of Axel, is 5’4″, and weighs 145 pounds.

Courtesy of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Anyone who knows Kozlowski’s whereabouts may report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Abilene Police Department at (325) 673-8331.