COMANCHE COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a search for a missing person.

Courtesy of the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office

Officers received a missing person report on October 18 and have since been working on leads. The missing person has been identified as Craig Allen Bennett, a 54-year-old man who is 6 feet tall, approximately 270 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.

His last known location was north of Comanche in the vicinity of the 800 block of County Road 403. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Comanche County Sheriff’s office.