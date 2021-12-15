Hawley Bearcats escorted to Arlington by local police officer

HAWLEY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Hawley Bearcats warmed up at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, in preparation for its first ever appearance in the state high school championship game.

The history-making team had quite a turnout at its sendoff Wednesday morning, as hundreds of fans lined the streets of Hawley, all while surviving the strong West Texas winds.

Family, friends and alumni alike all cheered, waving their signs in support for the Bearcats. But there may be none more special than the one leading the charge.

Out in front of the team’s charter was Hawley Police Sergeant Chris Davis, a relatively new resident to Hawley, but certainly made an impact on its high schoolers.

Sgt. Davis cranked up his lights and sirens as the team pulled away from Bearcat gym, but their relationship dates back to the beginning of the season, when one bet was made between Davis and the seniors.

“The seniors asked me if I would escort them to one of their district games with my lights on,” Sgt. Davis said, “I told them no.”

Davis made a deal with the soon-to-be undefeated Hawley seniors. He told them if they made the state championship game, he would escort the team with his lights and siren on, the whole way to Arlington.

“They held up their end of the deal. Now, it’s my turn.” Sgt. Davis said.

As they headed down 5th Street, heading towards the highway, they passed hundreds of cheering fans, flags flying from bucket trucks and banners waving.

The team passed 18-wheelers with Bearcat signage, flatbed trailers with painted bales of hay, and a cross-county rival bus.

Hamlin High School teacher, Jori VanCleave said, “back when I was at Hawley, I was cheerleading for Hawley. We had our first winning season ever my junior year of high school.”

VanCleave graduated in Hawley’s 1991 class; a true Bearcat at heart. But she brought a busload of Pied Pipers to cheer on the new regional champs.

“It’s such a good feeling to know that people you know and you played against made it,” VanCleave said. “We made it a few years ago, and it’s a fun, exciting time. We’re excited for them.”

Hamlin made the state championship game for the first time in 2019, and received the same act of support from the Hawley community.

The sergeant-led team passed by the newly-named Bearcat Coffee Shop, headed towards I-20 East and the home of the Cowboys, with a smile from ear to ear on the face of Sgt. Chris Davis. Like a proud father, watching his sons grow up.

“When I first started here, I told them they were all my kids,” Sgt. Davis said. “Granted they’re not getting birthday presents or Christmas presents from me, they are my kids. And as any father out there, I’m beyond happy and ecstatic and proud of them.”

The Hawley Bearcats kickoff against the Shiner Comanches Wednesday at 7:00p.m. You can watch the game on BallySports Southwest.