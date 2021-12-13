Hawley businesses rebrand themselves in support of Bearcats football before state championship game

HAWLEY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hawley is buzzing as history is being made with the Bearcats preparing for their first trip to the state football championships on Wednesday.

Businesses in town are going all out in support of the Bearcats, many rebranding themselves for the week.

Jodi Smith, owner of Chigger Creek Boutique, grew up in Hawley and said she has never seen the town quite this excited.

A member of the 1995 and 1997 state softball teams in Hawley, Smith said it’s great to see the athletic success come back around.

“People who come in the store, anytime you go to the convenience store, you always have to talk about the Hawley Bearcats,” Smith said.

Smith said the town is willing to do whatever they need to show support for their team because there really is nothing like Texas high school football.

At her store, Smith has changed her signage to say ‘Bearcat Boutique’ and has a hay bale outside lined with maroon plates with each player’s number on them.

Although, Smith said she wasn’t the first to rebrand her business.

“Fellow businessowner of the Mulebarn Coffee, Bearcat coffee this week, reached out to me and said, ‘What do you think of this idea?’ and I said, ‘I’m in,’” Smith said.

Vance and Patti Burrow own the Mulebarn, and Patti said it was just an epiphany she had after the state semifinal game.

She posted on Facebook asking if businesses would be willing to rebrand for the week, and says it just began to snowball.

“Everyone is so excited, and we’re just so proud of these kids,” Patti said.

From changing signage to having flatbed trailers stacked high with painted hay bales spelling out Bearcat Country, you can find it all in Hawley right now.

“Most businesses in town are owned by people who grew up here and are Bearcats too,” Vance Burrow said. “We’re happy to do it.”

But the Bearcats’ success didn’t come as much of a surprise.

“50 to nothing, 45 to nothing, 60 to nothing,” Vance said. “Every Friday night they just kept building it up.”

An undefeated season comes down to one game, but with the support of the entire community, it could be like having a home field advantage at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

“Wednesday, this town is going to be dead. Everyone is going to be in Arlington,” Patti said.

Hawley will be hosting their pep rally on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and will have an official send off for the team on Wednesday morning beginning at 9.