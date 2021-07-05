Hawley coffee shop features young entrepreneurs

HAWLEY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- The Mulebarn Coffee Shop in Hawley doesn’t just sell coffees and smoothies, they also host local school kids who sell their handmade art and jewelry.

Savanah Hill, 13, is one of them. She has been painting for three years.

She says she picked up painting to pass the time, and now it has become a hobby of hers.

Hill said she primarily paints landscapes, but has recently gotten into abstract art, saying she loves watching people interpret her paintings.

“I like to see people guessing,” Hill said. “Trying to see what they can come up with. It sometimes gives me ideas for new paintings.”

Now, she has an outlet to share her work, gain recognition and maybe even make a few bucks.

Patti Burrow, owner of the Mulebarn, has focused on pouring into the local kids and has paved the way for them to succeed selling their products.

“I just want to encourage kids and give them a place to do their crafts and art and sell it,” Burrow said.

Burrow worked and owned a daycare for 33 years, and says that’s where her desire to see kids succeed began.

She says her coffee shop is her ministry and she loves to encourage the kids to continue pursuing their artistic abilities and passions.

Hill says Burrow does exactly that.

“She tries to involve you with everything and puts your stuff out there so you are not afraid to in the future,” Hill said.

Along with these popup shops for the kids, Burrow also wants to host other community events.

Burrow says she wants to continue hanging the artwork of Hawley Elementary students on the walls of the coffee shop, and hopefully bring middle school students out for poetry readings and other events.