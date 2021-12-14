Hawley community rallies around injured football player set to miss State Championship game

HAWLEY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Hawley community is rallying around their state championship bound football team, but maybe more so around one injured senior.

Heart is a term thrown around quite a bit in Hawley, Texas. It defines what it means to be a Bearcat.

“In order to have a good football team, you have to have more than just athletes. You have to have a bond,” Senior Lon Davis said.

Davis has been in and around the Bearcats locker room for four years, but grew up with a majority of his teammates.

They grew closer and closer, Davis said, through different sports, the classroom, and just living in a small Texas town.

But, during Hawley’s state semifinal game, their bond took an unexpected twist when Davis found himself on the sidelines with a gruesome injury.

“I needed to be taken to the ER and my body was in shock,” Davis said.

He tried to play through it, running back and forth from the sidelines to the line of scrimmage, but as the adrenaline wore off, the pain grew greater.

Davis was rushed to the emergency room, and was diagnosed with a shattered spleen. He had almost 80% of it removed, just days before the big championship game, the day every player has dreamed about.

“The doctor told me I might have to stay at the hospital for a few weeks, and that I wouldn’t be able to [go], and I told him I’d rather walk,” Davis said.

Davis was released this past weekend, determined to be on the sidelines with his teammates at AT&T Stadium on Wednesday.

It was ingrained in him that he could not support his teammates from home, a trait that is seen throughout the locker room and is well known by the town.

“This team has more heart, they just don’t quit,” Mayor Billy Richardson said.

The team has struggled with injuries, sickness, and everything in between this season, but has overcome all of it to reach the game’s peak at the high school level.

But even when the odds are stacked against them, they don’t lose that fight on the field or in the classroom, teacher Charla Sims said.

“He may not be able to hop up and down and move around much, and he’s going to be there and they’re going to know that,” Sims said.

Because in Hawley, Texas, they take pride in being Bearcats and playing for their community and their coaches. It’s tradition.

Even when they lose one of their senior leaders on the field, they know his presence will be there and say it is their heart and their grit that got them to where they are at now.

“We would not be winning if we didn’t have the heart and the coaching we have,” Davis said.

A real David and Goliath story for the Hawley Bearcats.

While the community is going to cheer on the team in Arlington, they are also looking to raise money to help Lon Davis’s family with medical bills.

If you would like to donate, the community has set up a GoFundMe page. You can find that link here.