Hawley falls to Shiner in State Championship game

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Hawley Bearcats football team fell in their first-ever trip to the Texas State Championship game Wednesday night in Arlington.

The defending state champion Shiner Comanches beat the Bearcats 47-12 Wednesday night at AT&T Stadium.

The Bearcats fought valiantly in the first half, but brothers Dalton and Doug Brooks were too much for Hawley to handle, leading the way for the Comanches with three and two rushing touchdowns, respectively.

Shiner received the opening kickoff and scored on their first possession to take an early 7-0 lead. Hawley saw some early jitters lead to a couple penalties that backed them up on their first drive, which ultimately ended with a punt.

Hawley forced a turnover on Shiner’s next drive, then promptly scored on a 51-yard touchdown run from Diontay Ramon. The extra point attempt was blocked, making it 7-6.

After Shiner scored again to make it 14-6, Hawley took to the air, moving the ball down field and scoring on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Rodey Hooper to Will Scott. The ensuing two-point conversion try was no good, leaving the score at 14-12.

The Bearcats were unable to capitalize on a late first half turnover, and Shiner scored again with less than a minute left to make it 21-12, which would be the score at halftime.

Another rushing touchdown from Dalton Brooks stretched Shiner’s lead to 28-12 after their first possession in the third quarter, and Hawley’s next possession ended in an interception.

The teams would then trade possessions for the next few minutes of the third quarter, as Hawley’s Kason O’Shields made a nice interception, grabbing the ball just before it hit the turf. Hooper would then throw an interception while taking a big hit on Hawley’s ensuing possession, giving Shiner the ball at the Bearcats’ 22 yard line.

Doug Broooks punched it in from the one yard line for his second touchdown of the night on the second play of the fourth quarter. Hawley blocked the extra point try, keeping the score 34-12.

After Hawley turned the ball over on downs on the ensuing possession, Shiner scored on a 22-yard pass play, inflating their lead to 40-12 after a missed extra point try.

Shiner used their punishing run game to put the contest away for good, sealing their second consecutive state championship with another rushing touchdown, making it 47-12.

The Bearcats finish their historic season with an impressive 15-1 record as the Texas 2-A Division 1 runners up.