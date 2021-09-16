Hawley High School class making mums to sell at homecoming

HAWLEY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hawley High School is offering a unique in-class experience that could save parents money before their homecoming on Friday night.

When you think of elective classes, woodshop, cooking, and others come to mind.

At Hawley High, they are offering a floral design class, where the students learn to make mums, garters and wreaths.

However, teacher Melissa Guidera said that is not the full extent of the class.

Guidera said that she also teaches the students how to budget, set prices, and buy in bulk.

She says she pitched the idea of the class to the school five years ago and has taught it ever since. She also teaches the high school chemistry and biology classes.

Guidera said she worked in flower shops her whole life, and now that she is teaching, doesn’t have the opportunity to do it as much anymore.

“But now I can teach it,” Guidera said. “I get the best of both worlds.”

Guidera said that the class has become a student favorite over the years, and has kids begging to get in each year.

“I just see kids every year saying, ‘I’m going to get in your class,'” Guidera said. “They are so upset when they don’t and say ‘we’re going to try next year.'”

However, some students were unsure of what the class was.

Sophomore Kalin Palmer said he was surprised when he found out.

“I thought it had to do something with the human body or something,” Palmer said laughing.

Junior Jake McKinney said that he joined the class because of Guidera.

“She’s been there for me every step of the way through my first three years of high school so far,” McKinney said.

He said that he really enjoys the class, and would encourage his little sister to join when she gets into high school.

The class is currently making mums and garters that will be sold at their homecoming game Friday night against Hamlin.

They will be sold for $30 a piece, and soon after, the class will begin making wreaths for the fall season that can be purchased.