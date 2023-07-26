HAWLEY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Typically, during this time of year, teachers and staff members are busy finalizing the final details of back-to-school, from decorating classrooms to purchasing school supplies. But back in late June, a severe storm with hurricane-like winds caused extensive damage to Hawley ISD academic buildings. The elementary and high schools received the most damage.

Hawley ISD Superintendent Dr. Cassidy McBrayer said living in the Big Country, the community is used to severe weather, but the storm that hit in June was strong enough to create water damage and break roofs.

“Probably the worst I’ve seen. We’re at close to 1.2 million dollars in damages right now,” said McBrayer.

Maintenance Director Christopher St. John shared it’s been a busy time with repairs.

“Start at 6:00 a.m. get going. Half the roof was completely gone, and we were standing in about ankle-deep water,” expressed St. John.

According to McBrayer, classrooms and the band hall should be complete before school starts on August 16, excluding some repairs like the high school gym.

“The roof repairs won’t happen until probably September and October. It’s just the timeline and when they can get to us,” explained McBrayer.

While most students are preparing for the school year by buying supplies, Hawley High School Junior Dakota Gouge is helping to build it after his agricultural teacher recommended a couple of high school students to the maintenance team to hire to work during the summer.

“It’s been pretty difficult trying to get everything back where it’s supposed to be,” expressed Gouge.

He shared that he feels proud to put in the work to help.

“We’ve been building fences… the amount painting texturing, all that,” said Gouge.

The superintendent said although repairs are costly, they are able to cover the costs thanks to insurance.

“The company we are working with that’s doing all the restoration works with our insurance, we’re financially healthy where we have the funds if we have situations like this,” explained McBrayer.

Although it is an unfortunate situation, McBrayer is glad it happened when school was not in session.

“We were so fortunate that timing of the storm though because most of our classrooms were empty. Teachers have taken things off the wall. There could have been damage to teachers’ personal things, but it’s the middle of summer, we were cleaning, so a lot of it was pulled out in the hallway,” shared McBrayer.

Hawley ISD will be ready to welcome students next month. The construction that is ongoing will not impact the flow of students or their learning. On a positive note, McBrayer shared a couple of students are helping teachers move items back into their classrooms later this summer.