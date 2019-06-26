Hawley Sharing Boxes demonstrate community’s caring spirit

HAWLEY, Texas (KTAB) – Two sharing boxes in Hawley are making food, diapers and other necessities available to residents whenever they need them.

The first box, at 225 South 12th Street, was started on January 18, 2017 by Christina Kuper and her husband after community members rallied around her family in its time of need.

“When we moved to Hawley the school stepped up and helped my kids at a time when we couldn’t afford school supplies. They started a fundraiser to help us pay for medical bills,” said Kuper.

It wasn’t long after Kuper’s box went up that word spread about the little free pantry and inspired clients of Uptown Salon to approach owner Gwen Smith about setting one up closer to the city’s downtown.

“I said okay let’s just put one out front,” said Smith. “So one of the ladies, her husband, built the sharing box for us.”

While Smith and Kuper say they don’t always see the visitors to their sharing boxes, they are comforted knowing their neighbors are getting the items they need.

“It’s been really neat to drive by and it’ll be loaded then all of a sudden an hour later it’s all gone,” said Smith.

“The community can give no questions asked, that’s the best part,” said Kuper.

Kuper is collecting items to make sack lunches for children that may need them after the school’s summer-feeding program ends this month, any items can be dropped off at 225 12th Street in Hawley.