ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Driving around in Anson during this time of year, you notice the typical painted hay bales. If you look closely, you will see sculptures made out of tape and plastic wrap. Both the hay bales and sculptures come from the Anson High School art class.

Anson High School’s art teacher, Krissy Vinson, said she first found the idea for the tape sculptures on Pinterest. She said the students had a tedious process when it came to making the sculptures.

“They worked on wrapping each other in saran wrap and then layers of packing tape and you have to cut those layers off and tape the seams back together,” Vinson explained.

The art class typically place the hay bales around town in October, but due to the rising costs of hay and shortages, they were told they would not receive their yearly 30 hay bales.

“We probably weren’t getting hay bales because of the drought and the hay is so expensive so I found the tape sculptures,” said Vinson.

A week after noticing there was no hay bales around the town, Larry Lytle, local farmer and owner of Ball Farms, called the art teacher and said he would donate 12 hay bales after he saw first hand the challenges farmers are facing with the drought.

“Farmers and ranchers are having to haul hay in from hundreds of miles away to even find it. We don’t have much irrigated crop land here, so if you drive 100 to 150 miles, they have the water so they grow it. They’re short too because every one else is looking for hay,” Lytle explained.

Even if you find hay, Lytle said the cost is almost double. This time last year, an average hay bale costed around 60 to 75 dollars. Now, that same bale is around 150 dollars. Growing up in Anson, Lytle knows how important creative projects like this are for students.

“Its always amazing, the talent that those kids have. They come up with something fresh every year. Anybody who drives through is going to grin when they see them, you know, they are going to be amazed most of them how detailed they are,” Lytle expressed.

The students were overjoyed they were able to do both projects. Laramy Overby, a senior at Anson High, said the tape sculpture is all about trial and error.

“We thought it was going to be a little challenging just because we’ve never done something like this before, so it was very different and we had to kind of work our way around some challenges that we had to come across,” said Overby. “But I mean, it was really fun, I really enjoyed it.”

Lytle said he is glad he was able to help out his community and now the hay bales will have some company this holiday season.