Hazmat on scene of hoarder’s house in south Abilene, multiple dead animals uncovered

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A hazmat team is at a hoarder’s house in south Abilene where multiple dead animals have been uncovered.

Around 11:00 a.m., Abilene police received a call to do a welfare check at a home on the 2300 block of Barrow Street.

Once inside officers found some of the dead animals, and the smell was so bad, they retreated and called in the hazmat team for assistance.

One resident was taken to the hospital to have her health evaluated.

It’s unknown when they will be going back into the house or what they do once inside.

Barrow Street is down to one lane in this area as they continue working.

