“He is just an all-star dad” Odessa mass shooting victim remembered

Ardy Arco says his father was the type of person who always answered the phone. That was until Saturday, when they heard of the shooting and couldn’t reach him.

Ring after ring, Ardy and his family tried to reach Rodolfo on the phone. It was unusual for the Arco family.

On her way to the hospital, Ardy says his sister noticed Rudy’s truck, laden with bullet holes and police tape around it. His sister made it to the hospital and asked about Rudy. Ardy says the hospital had no record of their father. Three hours later, his sister noticed the mayor entering the hospital and he would eventually give her the updated news.

Ardy Arco, sadly lost his father Rodolfo “Rudy” Arco in the mass shooting Saturday in Odessa. Rudy Arco was one of seven victims who were killed over the weekend.

“It has been really really tough for us,” Rudy said. “My dad was someone that I looked up to a lot and he was probably one of my best friends at the same time.”

While he and his family are grieving the loss, Ardy says things are hard but he will remember the good things about his father.

Ardy says he and his friends plan to remember Rudy as he was. A good person, funny, selfless and a great father.

“He is just an all-star dad,” Ardy said Tuesday thinking about his childhood and the time he spent with his father and the time his father spent with his children. “I appreciate the way he was with me, he always just took good care of me. He taught me how to be a man and how to take care of myself.”