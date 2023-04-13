ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The five year anniversary of the murder of a 20-year-old from Abilene, Jeannie Quinn is approaching, and no charges have been made.

As the years have passed by, Jeannie’s uncle, John Quinn, has not ceased in his search for answers, and reached out to KTAB/KRBC every year near the anniversary in hopes that someone in the community will know something to help with the case.

“You know, you start to lose hope,” said John Quinn.

He took care of Jeannie Quinn after her father passed away, but she decided to move to Texas to be closer to her mother. This led to her going on a trip with her boyfriend, Ricky Don Henderson — a trip from which she would never return.

“It’s disappointing that it’s been five years,” John Quinn shared out of frustration.

Her body was found in an Abilene field with ‘hard wire’ around her neck. The only person of interest, Henderson, is now in prison for two unrelated drug charges and is charged with murder related to the disappearance of his ex-wife.

“It took 30 years for him to get an indictment on his wife, but I don’t want to wait 30 years,” John Quinn explained.

For John Quinn, Henderson being in prison already is not enough. He wants Henderson to answer to the crime he claims Henderson committed that led to his niece’s death.

This year, John Quinn is giving it another try, doing everything he can to not lose hope.

“I went and visited him four times, and he told me he would never confess – ever,” shared John Quinn.

The Abilene Police Department said they have followed up on many leads in this investigation, but currently, the department does not have enough evidence to file this case with the District Attorney’s Office.

John Quinn and officers encourage anyone who has information regarding this case to contact the Abilene Police Department’s non-emergency number at (325) 673-8331. Jeannie Quinn’s body was found on April 17 in 2018.