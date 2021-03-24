‘He took action:’ Big Country resident remembers son killed in line of duty at Boulder mass shooting

RISING STAR, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Rising Star resident Homer Talley is mourning the loss of his son Eric, a police officer who lost his life responding to the mass shooting in Boulder, Colo. on Monday.

Officer Eric Talley, who was shot and killed in Boulder on Monday, always wanted to be a cop — but it wasn’t until he was 40 years old that he shared that dream with his father.

“‘I think I want to join the police academy, police force here in Boulder,’ and I said, ‘Well, you’re 40 years old, how can that be?'” Talley says. “And he said, ‘Well, I know, but if I can get through the academy, I can make it.'”

Homer Talley lives in Rising Star, just an hour from Abilene, and says his son left his longtime career in computer communications to follow his dream of becoming a police officer.

“He took a pay cut to go work for the police department and he loved it,” Talley says. “He loved the police family, he loved the job and helping people.”

Eric was finally pursuing his calling of serving the community, and the 51-year-old father of seven was the first to respond when a gunman opened fire at a Boulder supermarket on Monday.

“He got to the parking lot and he’s trained, he told me that he was always trained to wait for backup in situations like that, but that was not the way he was raised. He took action,” Talley says.

After returning a missed phone call, Homer learned his son had made the ultimate sacrifice.

“I called her back and she answered, my 16-year-old granddaughter. She said, ‘Dad’s dead,'” he says.

Talley says it was a surreal moment in time.

“You ever hit your nose on a door or something and it left a kind of pain? Well it was like a brick that was thrown in my face,” Talley says. “It’s a devastating thing to have to bury your children.”

Homer is now mourning the loss of his son, but will always remember his bravery.

Mr. Talley says the Boulder Police Department is handling the funeral arrangements and has been very supportive of the family, for whom a GoFundMe page has been established.