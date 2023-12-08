ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – The first full week of December was not so merry and bright in Abilene. In this week’s Big Country Beat, a look into the top five local stories our audience engaged with the most, we saw mostly crime articles really take off.

This week’s top 5 in BCH’s Big Country Beat weekly countdown

Juan Rodriguez of Abilene was arrested last Friday, now facing charges including Aggravated Kidnapping, Assault of a Pregnant Person, Burglary, and firing shots at a murder victim’s sister. He is also suspected in a murder case but hasn’t been formally charged. Rodriguez is in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling $350,000.

Abilene police arrested Curtis Acy last Friday after a brief standoff in a southside home. Authorities told BCH they contacted him about a warrant, but Acy barricaded himself inside and officers believed he had a weapon. In response to the standoff, an elementary school just up the street was put on lockdown.

At this week’s Abilene Board of Building Standards meeting, it was recommended that a condemned home being used by a nearby homeless camp be demolished. The board reported that a utensil was used in a meter box to supply power to the camp. The board also said 14 condemned homes within the City of Abilene were demolished between last October and this September.

While crossing a North Abilene street with her daughter and dog, a local mother was hit by a car. A witness told BCH the driver stuck around for a short amount of time, but when signs of police came around, they drove off. Only the mother was injured and her condition didn’t appear to be severe.

This Sunday, a large police presence was noted in West Abilene. Upon update, we learned Marquee Aboso was arrested. He is accused of shooting his “intimate partner” in the leg. He is in the Taylor County Jail on a $100,000 bond for an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon – SBI charge.