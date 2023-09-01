ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – As you may have noticed, there was quite a lot of intense news this past week. From driving blunders to serious crimes, we have your top five web articles you’ve read the most.

This week’s top 5 in BCH’s Big Country Beat weekly countdown

Scrolling through your Facebook feed, the last thing you’d expect to see is your vehicle posted to the new and popular page, “Abilene’s Worst Drivers.” Now, there’s merchandise involved.

As Ashly Ibarra reported, the only months-old page was created to be a funny way to point out the not-so-great drivers of Abilene and maybe inspire them to do better.

You may even be able to find a few “As seen on Abilene’s Worst Drivers” magnets around town.

It’s a welcomed rarity when sports news makes our local top five! Unfortunately, the news isn’t good for all involved.

On Monday, two local football stars were taken off their NFL rosters. Abilene High School grad, Abram Smith was cut from the Minnesota Vikings, and Jim Ned grad, Colt McCoy was taken off the Arizona Cardinals.

Nobody could have seen this coming. Last Friday, the owner of AM Donuts in Abilene told KTAB/KRBC a driver hit the gas when she meant to hit the brakes, causing her vehicle to move forward and into the building, narrowly missing another customer. Go check out that footage!

United States Congressman Jodey Arrington hosted a national security news conference at the Community Foundation of Abilene last Thursday. There, reporter Heather Easley explained his and other local law enforcements’ discussions of ongoing crises of our area.

It is always a true horror when we receive word of allegations on crimes against children, especially like these.

An Abilene musician, Jason Kerby is accused of producing child pornography using cameras hidden across his home, including the bathroom, has been arrested on federal charges.