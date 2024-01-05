ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Throughout all the bad news; the crashes, fires, arrests, and what have you, it’s always nice to put a bow on the day with a little brightness. While fires and crime mostly took the lead in what you were reading most here this week, we did get to ring in the new year with a bundle of joy and see a good ending to a scary situation.

This week’s top 5 in BCH’s Big Country Beat

This week, we’re going to count up instead of down – just for an ounce or two of virtual oxytocin… just, not yet!

We began the new year’s news cycle with a major fire in Abilene’s Wylie area. That fire took caused a “total loss” to the Burger King next to the medical mall on Antilley Road. Fire officials are still investigating, but we found out Friday that this fire likely began in the attic.

This was certainly a throwback. This initial story was reported back in September of 2022 when a group of out-of-towners hit up five Abilene jewelry stores and robbed them. The string of robberies ended at the Mall of Abilene, where police arrested six people.

Emmanuel Shaft Thompson Jr., also known as “Little E” from Waco, was booked into the Taylor County Jail last Friday, December 29, 2023. He is accused of Felony Engagement in an Organized Criminal Act in the third degree and Theft of Property in the second degree, in connection to the September 8, 2022 jewelry heist.

It’s all in the headline: A happy end to a scary situation for loved ones. 77-year-old Betty Allison has dementia and police asked the community to help find her after she’d been gone for more than 24 hours. She was reportedly safe and back with her family several hours after Abilene PD’s call for help.

Next, we go back to devastation. The Nolan Volunteer Fire Department were busy last Saturday putting out small fires. But when a wind turbine caught aflame, it was imperative to get that taken care of fast before the wind could sweep it away.

That is definitely a bow fit to close out the first week of 2024! Hendrick announced the first New Year’s baby was born at its northside hospital at around 6:00 a.m. January 1. An incredibly beautiful, healthy baby girl named Iraje. Welcome and happy birthday!