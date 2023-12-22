ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In the week ahead of Christmas, we certainly experienced a variety of news, including a near entire walkout of a local police department. Take a look at the breakdown of the stories you were most interested this week!

This week’s top 5 in BCH’s Big Country Beat weekly countdown

More than half of the Hamlin Police Department, the chief included, submitted their resignations at the beginning of the week. A former HPD staffer told KTAB/KRBC it’s part of ongoing town disputes. The loss of the six employees left the city with only two full time staffers. While Hamlin searches for replacements, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office has agreed to step in.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), police, emergency medical services, and fire units all responded to a “major” crash along Highway 206 just south of Cross Plains Thursday afternoon. In a recent update, a crash report revealed that one person was killed and nine were injured in this 4-vehicle crash.

Also in Callahan County, two people died in a crash on Highway 36 last weekend. Texas DPS said Dennis Warren, 55, of Houston and Cristobal Solis, 48, of Abilene were among the deceased.

On a less grim note, Abilene’s Buck Creek area is getting three new-to-them businesses. In place of the former Whitten Inn, there will live the city’s fourth Whataburger, second Chipotle, and second Take 5 Oil Change. Throughout hundreds of reactions on our social media pages, there was lots of positive feedback. But, many asked for actual new businesses they can’t find within an hour’s drive.

Francisco Javier Galvan Trevino

Rounding out the last Big Country Beat before Christmas, is an ending to a 2-and-a-half-year-old tragedy. Tejano musician Francisco Javier Galvan Trevino of Fama pleaded guilty last week to three counts of Intoxication Manslaughter and two for Intoxication Assault in a 2021 crash that took the lives of three people on a Winters roadway – including a 7-year-old. Until Trevino is transferred to a state penitentiary where he was ordered to serve 15 years, he is housed at the Taylor County Jail.