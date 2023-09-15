ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – This was a stand out week when it comes to news. We had multiple reports of crimes, deaths, and some unusual weather after a scorching, dry summer. Whatever it is you’re looking for in your local news, we’ve got it covered.

This week’s top 5 in BCH’s Big Country Beat weekly countdown

Scurry County Sheriff’s Office: Anthone Cobb

The Scurry County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in connection to its homicide investigation of 34-year-old Ashley Terazzas Friday, September 8. 41-year-old Anthone Cobb was arrested.

Brittany Schultz is accused of Abandoning/Endangering a Child.

Abilene mother, Brittany Schultz was arrested and charged with Abandoning/Endangering a Child Tuesday, in connection to a curious case of her 8-year-old’s medical episode after spending two-and-a-half-hours in a hot car in August.

A 10-year-old boy was hit by an SUV Wednesday evening while crossing a South Abilene road. Police say he sustained minor injuries.

We’ve continued to cover the untimely and tragic death of 26-year-old Skee Burkes all week. At the West Texas Fair & Rodeo last Saturday, he was bucked off his horse and soon after died of his injuries.

The rodeo came back together Thursday, with a noticeable absence.

This is a first for Big Country Beat. A weather story was your most clicked article of the week!

As our meteorologists diligently do, Darrius Stringer put together an in-depth report on Monday for the wet week that would ensue.