ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – This last news cycle of 2023 has been a rough one across the Big Country. To round out the year, our audience has been most interested in serious crashes.

This week’s top 5 in BCH’s Big Country Beat weekly countdown

Taylor County Sheriff’s Office: Arthur Gallegoz (Dec. 2023)

Arthur Gallegoz, accused of a 2022 murder was released from the Taylor County Jail last week, and eight days later was taken right back for reportedly violating his bond conditions.

Beginning our continuous list of crash reports, state troopers chased a motorcyclist on Christmas Eve along the Winters Freeway, leading to a wreck on North 1st Street in Abilene.

In an update to a breaking crash report, we found out one man was killed and nine others were injured in a four-vehicle crash just south of Cross Plains last Thursday. Police say the slick roads were likely to blame.

Also in Callahan County, three minors were involved in a car wreck, resulting in two being ejected from their vehicle. Very luckily, nobody sustained life-threatening injuries and all were released from the hospital to their parents.

Wrapping up the last news week of 2023, 68-year-old Abilene man Charles Ferrell was killed in a car crash on Highway 80. Authorities say he was a passenger in a sports car when the driver was speeding, lost control, and ran into a light pole.

With all that rough news behind us, let’s wish for a brighter and safer 2024. Happy New Year!