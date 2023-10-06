ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Crime news took the lead in terms of what our readers were most interested in this week. Even so, there were some bright spots in your weekly Big Country Beat.

This week’s top 5 in BCH’s Big Country Beat weekly countdown

Word of a love train quickly spread across Abilene’s Facebook pages. This love train, as Reporter Noah McKinney explained, was held for a sweet little girl given only a few weeks to live.

29-year-old Austin Baugh was arrested on an Assault charge Tuesday at the conclusion of an Office of Inspector General investigation. He was accused of slamming an inmate on the floor as a juvenile correctional officer.

Much to everyone’s delight, we received official word that Braum’s, a fast food and ice cream franchise, will be coming to Abilene! Construction is set to begin in 2024.

Unfortunately, great tragedies like a fatal wreck always does well. On Wednesday, we lost 93-year-old Lina Saucedo De Loving from Clyde. She was hit on FM 603 in Callahan County.

An Abilene man was accused of stabbing his neighbor in South Abilene on Monday. 71-year-old Classie Sims was booked on the following charges: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Resisting Arrest, Assault of a Peace Officer x2, and Harassing a Public Servant.