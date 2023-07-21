ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – In partnership between BigCountryHomepage, KTAB, and KRBC, BCH puts together a list of the top five performing local stories. This week on Big Country Beat, some stories from the last continued to gain clicks. This is our Big Country Beat.

This week’s top 5 in BCH’s Big Country Beat weekly countdown

Brown County Inmate Roster: James Howard

Allen (Jul 2023)

A Brown County man was arrested by a county SWAT team for the alleged manufacture and delivery of meth Friday, July 14. At the time of James Allen’s arrest, after what Brown County Sheriff’s Office called a ‘lengthy investigation,’ he was found with more than six ounces of the drug.

What really happened to Krista Kay Brown? It was May 2021 when she was last seen, it was July 2022 when her skeletal remains were found off the highway in Ranger, and it was February 2023 when those remains were positively identified. The family is still looking for closure today.

Marvin Jones, Jr. was indicted by a Taylor County Grand Jury for Murder, Evading Arrest, and Abandoning/Endangering a Child Thursday in connection to the death of Eric Tonche, who was shot and killed outside a home on the 5100 block of Capitol Avenue in May.

The death of 44-year-old Rachel Butler marked Abilene’s fourth vehicle-related fatality of the year. Police told KTAB/KRBC Butler was walking in the eastbound lane of the road when she was struck by a GMC Truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the 4500 block of S 1st Street just before 6:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Incoming junior at Wylie High School, Kyle Rush, passed away Sunday, July 16, after a rollover crash last Friday. Wylie HS’s principal told BCH, “He was a boy who loved Jesus, that loved life and loved his friends.”