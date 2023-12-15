ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – News this week was something of a mixed bag. Between horrific car wrecks and scoring touch downs, BigCountryHomepage.com’s audience was interested in a little bit of everything. In this week’s Big Country Beat, we’re taking a look at the top five local articles you’ve been clicking on the most.

This week’s top 5 in BCH’s Big Country Beat weekly countdown

BCH Sports’ Playbook is your connection to the most up-to-the-minute scores you need most for the games you’re following. With Albany’s championship game, it’s no wonder the Playbook made it to the top five this week!

As part of Abilene ISD’s enrollment to the “System of Great Schools” program, a first move is being developed. Ortiz Elementary and Mann Middle schools are said to become STEM campuses very soon.

UIL just released its reclassification and realignment numbers for the next two school years. In this reclassification, Abilene and Cooper high schools will stay on the same path, but Sweetwater High is getting a bit of a downgrade based off enrollment numbers.

Crash reports are always top performers on BigCountryHomepage.com. There’s something about responding to a crisis that draws a community together from near and from far. This Wednesday, a crash between a semi-truck and a sedan in Wingate injured two, leaving one in critical condition.

It’s always unsettling to write about the passing of one of our own, especially an entirely preventable death. A crash report confirmed that Richard “Varin” Walker, 55, of Abilene, was killed when he was hit by another driver who failed to yield while turning.