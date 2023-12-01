ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Although it’s the post-Thanksgiving holiday week, we had quite a lot of dreadful news this past cycle. We began the week with the death of a Dyess Airman. Each week BigCountryHomepage.com brings you the pulse of the Big Country with a look into what piqued our readers’ interests most.

This week’s top 5 in BCH’s Big Country Beat weekly countdown

Fort Worth police are still looking for 44-year-old Sheri Lynne Vickers, last seen with John Brown Lewis in Breckenridge, Texas. She’s believed to be deceased, possibly dumped within an hour’s drive of Stephens County.

Airman Ruben Magdaleno of Dyess Air Force Base reportedly passed away after a wreck during Thanksgiving weekend while off duty and out of the area. Dyess remembers him as a “dedicated defender.”

“Multiple children” were involved in a rollover wreck in Potosi on Black Friday. With minor injuries reported, a witness told BCH everyone made out okay.

Texas could see some snow before the year’s end as El Niño continues. Forecasters predict potential changes in temperature, rain, and snow patterns, as BCH meteorologist Darrius Stringer detailed in his report. The outlook suggests near-average temperatures in Texas with increased chances of above-average rainfall, especially in the eastern parts of the state. Here in the Big Country, it’s a pretty safe bet to expect a wet winter to round out 2023.

Clarissa Stewart of Abilene was arrested Wednesday, November 29. She was accused of causing severe injuries to her 2-month-old. Court documents say she admitted to shaking and slamming the baby onto a changing table. The infant suffered seizures for six hours without medical attention and now requires brain surgery due to sustained injuries.

