ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – It’s been a rough start to 2024, headline wise. Between serious road hazards and missing pets, this past news cycle has been a tough one. But hey, that’s what you’re most interested in! This is our top five local headlines of the week.

This week’s top 5 in BCH’s Big Country Beat

An update to the ‘total loss’ fire at Antilley Road’s Burger King in Abilene, investigators released last Friday, that it’s likely the fire began in the attic before working its way through the rest of the restaurant. An official cause has not been revealed yet.

A driver miraculously walked away from their rollover wreck relatively unharmed last Saturday.

Texas Power Outage Map (Via: poweroutage.us), Taylor County closeup on January 8, 2024

Hundreds lost power Monday night when most of the Big Country were under wind advisories and warnings. Taylor County took the brunt of those power outages with nearly 1,500 households without electricity in the cold.

A missing dog’s story has taken the Abilene community by storm. Colorado dog, Agro went missing when she and her parents came to town for a visit. She’s been without her parents since December 21, but tons of people are on the lookout for her – including a Lubbock-based professional. The pet tracker told KTAB/KRBC Agro is alive, but she’s injured.

Another wild traffic hazard; a 12-year-old reportedly jumped out of a moving vehicle in Abilene and was knocked unconscious. A passerby performed CPR until emergency medical services could take them to the hospital.